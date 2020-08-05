Missouri Ag Dept. Allots $ 20M for Local Meat Processors

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture earlier this week announced $20 million in grants for small meat processing plants across the state.

The funding has been allotted from the CARES Act and, according to the department, will help plants renovate or upgrade to alleviate current supply chain struggles.

“The challenge that COVID presented to agriculture specifically relates to the fact that we had supply chain disruption related to meat processing,” Davin Althoff, agriculture business development director for the department, said. “That had a tremendous impact here in Missouri.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 13KRCG