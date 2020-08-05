Missouri Ag Dept. Allots $ 20M for Local Meat Processors

Noah Brown, 13KRCG Meat & Poultry August 5, 2020

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Agriculture earlier this week announced $20 million in grants for small meat processing plants across the state.

The funding has been allotted from the CARES Act and, according to the department, will help plants renovate or upgrade to alleviate current supply chain struggles.

“The challenge that COVID presented to agriculture specifically relates to the fact that we had supply chain disruption related to meat processing,” Davin Althoff, agriculture business development director for the department, said. “That had a tremendous impact here in Missouri.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 13KRCG

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Solid Stainless Steel Belts and Conveyor Systems Reduce Food Processing Contamination

May 21, 2020 Belt Technologies

With widespread coronavirus concerns, especially in meat processing plants, there is a stronger demand than ever for safer, more hygienic practices throughout the food industry. Belt Technologies, Inc., manufacturer of custom metal belt conveyor solutions and conveyor systems for more than five decades, provides a hygienic solution: solid stainless steel belts and conveyor systems.