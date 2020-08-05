Tyson to Shut Down Emporia Cold Storage

Tyson Fresh Meats will cease operations of its cold storage facility this fall, the company confirmed to The Emporia Gazette.

“After much consideration, and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to decommission the freezer at our Emporia plant in mid- to late-September,” Gary Mickelson, senior director of public relations, said. “This does not impact our value-added operations in Emporia, which will continue as currently operating.”

About 15 people are employed in the freezer.

