Page County, VA Supervisors to Discuss Bringing Meat Processing Facility to County

LURAY, Va. – The Page County Board of Supervisors will hold a joint meeting with the county’s Economic Development Authority to discuss the possibility of bringing a meat processing facility to Page County. The idea is called the Page Valley Foods Project.

A recent feasibility study by the county and an older study by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission both found that the county has a great need for such a facility.

While Page County has a large number of cattle farmers there aren’t many options to process meat in the area which has put a financial strain on farmers. This has led some to stop finishing cattle or have it sold and processed out of state which in turn leads to less local beef being sold in the county.

