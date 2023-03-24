Florall Fair: Rosa ‘Green Summer’ Wins the Golden Florall Award

VLAM Floral March 24, 2023

The spring edition of Florall attracted 84 exhibitors and a lot of visitors from Flanders and abroad. A fairly complete range of green and flowering houseplants and all kinds of visually attractive plants was shown, often with multiple applications for the garden and patio, but also suitable for the living room.

Once again, a professional jury awarded potentially interesting innovations. In the category ‘variety’ there were 16 entries, including beautiful acquisitions. With ‘For every garden’ there was also a new concept awarded. After an intense deliberation, in which the botanical characteristics, the possibilities for application and the added value in the garden center were weighed, the jury decided to award Rosa ‘Green Summer’ with gold; Distylium ‘Swing Low’ (PIIDIST-VI) – (First Editions®) took silver and Taxus baccata ‘TINY T’ took bronze. In its assessment, the jury weighed heavily on the added value the new cultivars bring to the existing range of their species.

Jury

  • Lucien Verschoren, AVBS, president Belgian nurserystock Association
  • Els Pauwels, researcher PCS, Destelbergen
  • Dirk Ballekens, Director Belgian Garden Centre Association

To read the rest of the story, please go to: VLAM

Related Articles

Floral

New Hydrangea and Ecological Strawberry Win at the Florall Awards

VLAM, Flanders' Agricultural Marketing Board Floral March 22, 2019

On 12 March, the FLORALL trade fair was held in Waregem. There is also a competition for novelties connected to the trade fair. The Hydrangea ‘Runaway Bride’ by tree nursery Willy De Nolf from Waregem won the gold medal in the ‘varieties’ category. In the ‘concepts’ category, the ‘Berroo Pure’ by Dataflor from Zonnebeke won with a completely ecological strawberry plant product.

Produce

Belgian Fruit and Vegetable Sector Launches Virtual Trade Fair Experience

Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fishery Marketing Produce April 28, 2021

The Belgian fruit and vegetable sector has joined forces to launch a new export platform at the end of March: virtual.belgianfruitsandvegetables.com. The Federation of Belgian Horticultural Cooperatives (VBT), the Logistical Auction Association (LAVA) and the Flemish Centre for Agricultural and Fishery Marketing (VLAM) want to bring Belgian suppliers and foreign customers closer together.