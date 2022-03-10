Florall Fair: Primula Acaulis ‘Rubens’ Antique Rose Wins The Golden Florall Award

The spring edition of Florall attracted 75 exhibitors and a lot of visitors from Flanders and abroad. Both groups respected the Covid measures and were satisfied with the possibility to meet (potential) trade partners in a personal way, because personal contact is the essence of a trade fair.

Once again, a professional jury awarded potentially interesting innovations. There were 13 entries, of which beautiful acquisitions. After an intensive deliberation phase, during which various aspects of the candidates were taken into account and weighed, the jury made the decision to award Gold for Primula acaulis ‘Rubens’ Antique rose. Leucothoe axillaris ‘Opstal55’ (Curly Gold) was awarded a silver medal, and Azalea Star Style® lila received Bronze. In its assessment, the jury gave consideration to the added value the new cultivars bring to the existing range of their species.

Gold: Primula acaulis ‘Rubens’ Antique rose

Rudy Raes Bloemzaden NV – www.raes.be

