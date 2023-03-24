Royal Van Zanten Showcases Award Winners at WFFSA, Miami

At the WFFSA Floral Distribution Conference “Future in Bloom,” several of Royal Van Zanten’s novelties were showcased to flower wholesalers and buyers. Newcomers this year include Yellow Cap; a disbudded Chrysanthemum that resembles a Craspedia in its flower shape.

Promising: Chrysanthemum Yellow Cap and the white daisy Jaca Prov.

Versatile assortment

Royal Van Zanten’s breeders have been working hard in recent years. In addition to several new Chrysanthemum varieties, the now well-known and award-winning Molly™ series (SAF Award) and the variety Cresta Purple (Proflora Best Flower Award) were present at the WFFSA.

For Alstroemeria, Royal Van Zanten put the commercially proven bright yellow variety Sunny Lady™ in the spotlight. It was recently crowned ‘Best in Class’ at SAF 2022. The new lavender coloured Alstroemeria Florentina™, distinctive in its colour scheme, was also given pride of place.

