American Florists Can Now Order Charmelia from Royal Van Zanten eCommerce

Elegant, feminine and just a little bit different. Charmelia® has it all! She’s absolutely stunning and covered with flowers. Charmelia® is known not only for its enchanting beauty but also for its exceptionally long vase life of up to 21 days. This really is a unique cut flower, and you can now place your order at our eCommerce – and get it straight from the nursery!

Building the brand awareness and image of this unique cut flower has been a high priority in recent years. These efforts have paid off! This product’s versatility is another reason why Charmelia® has become such a favorite with wholesalers, florists and other retailers. Consumers greatly appreciate having flowers that last for up to 21 days, as well as their colors.

Not only Charmelia®’s unique characteristics and quality are important, but also the fact that it is greatly valued throughout the chain. Both offline and online surveys conducted among florists and consumers about what they think of this product show that Charmelia® is exceptionally well rated for its range of colors, long-lasting flowers and versatility: a truly fantastic result.

