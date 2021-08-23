Green Circle Growers Announces Largest Physical Employment Expansion in Company History

OBERLIN, Ohio – Green Circle Growers, a leading producer in the $18 billion floriculture market and one of the largest greenhouse operations in North America, is announcing its largest physical and employment expansion in the company’s 50+ year history. The growth will result in 250 new jobs and 30 additional acres of greenhouse space. Green Circle Growers worked on the expansion plans with an economic development team comprised of Lorain County Community Development, JobsOhio, Team NEO, and the Ohio Department of Development (ODOD). The project is being supported by ODOD with tax credit assistance, which was announced at its meeting today.

“The expansion will drive sales through an improved customer experience and accommodate our vision to ‘have a Green Circle Growers’ plant in the line of sight of every consumer in North America,” said C.J. van Wingerden, Green Circle Growers Co-Chief Executive Officer. “The growth will result in more than 250 new jobs, many of which will be at the executive level, including a mix of operations, IT, senior leadership, administrative, management and more; bringing our total local workforce to over 1,150. The jobs will be at Green Circle Growers and our related companies, Express Seed and Fresh2U Transportation & Logistics.”

Thirty acres of greenhouse space will be added to the 120 acres already in place. The 3 ½-year project also includes a substantial investment in expanding the main campus office, a new distribution center, and major infrastructure upgrades, all of which will add to the hundreds of thousands of dollars in annual property taxes Green Circle pays on existing permanent buildings on the company’s campus, having a significant regional impact to cities and schools.

Specifically, the expansion will include:

· A substantial commitment to innovative, sustainable growing practices –including rainwater conservation, tray recycling and wood-fired boiler systems powered by scrap wood from local communities.

· Infrastructure improvements, including a natural gas pipeline extension and electric substation to create the energy sources that enable the growing operational demands while also providing efficient, clean energy.

· Innovative and sophisticated plant management software and automation to constantly track growing data and maximize yield.

· A state-of-the-art distribution center that will optimize logistics and serve as the hub of distribution for the North American market.

· Improved and expanded offices – doubling the current capacity with an eye toward further expansion – to support planned headcount increases and equip employees and visiting customers to be maximally productive and effective.

Rooted outside of the City of Oberlin for more than 50 years, the family-owned company conducts all major functions at this location including headquarters, administration, production, supply chain and logistics.

As a top employer in Lorain County, Green Circle Growers continues to rely on the Northeast Ohio Region’s talented workforce. As a leading provider of indoor plants for major retailers, the company also relies on the region’s favorable logistics.

Green Circle Growers has been ranked as a top 10 greenhouse in the U.S. and accounts for a significant portion of the Ohio floriculture industry.

About Green Circle Growers, Inc.

Green Circle Growers is one of the largest greenhouses in North America with over 120 acres of indoor growing space. With more than 50 years in business, Green Circle Growers is a family-owned business located in

Oberlin, Ohio. The company has a continuously expanding portfolio of indoor plants, including seasonal crops, tropicals, foliage and succulents, providing a scalable, reliable source of product for retail partners year-round. Green Circle Growers’ portfolio of brands includes Wild Interiors and Just Add Ice Orchids.