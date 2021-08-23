Schaller & Weber and EBBS Launch Schaller Bier Brat No. 3

Two beloved New York City staples, Schaller & Weber and EBBS, collaborated to launch Schaller Bier Brat No. 3, a meticulously curated beer and sausage pairing.

For the collab, Schaller & Weber, New York City’s iconic German delicatessen, crafted an entirely new sausage infusing EBBS, NYC’s brewery of the year, lager into the brat recipe. The exclusive new sausage, featuring a coarse-ground, pairs perfectly with the nuanced flavors of the new EBBS Beer Lager No. 3. The EBBS Beer Lager No. 3, with 5.6% ABV, is a Munich Style Helles, a traditional German Lager style, known for being a soft, golden colored, malt-driven beer style with spicy and floral hops.

The partnership pivoted “beer and sausages” into “beer-in-sausage,” in time for Labor Day Weekend barbecues, tailgate season and Germany’s month-long celebration, Oktoberfest.

Schaller & Weber Bier Brat No. 3 will be available at Schaller & Weber, online at SchallerWeber.com, and, at retailers nationwide for an MSRP of $9.99/4-pack. The accompanying EBBS Beer Lager No. 3 will be offered at the EBBS Tap Room, and at Schaller & Weber, Schaller’s Stube, Blume, and, Hütte on New York’s Upper East Side.