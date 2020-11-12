Meat Processing Plant Ordered to Shut Down After Covid-19 Outbreak; Company Sues New Mexico

Tim Stelloh, NBC Meat & Poultry November 12, 2020

An Illinois-based meat manufacturer is suing the state of New Mexico after health officials there ordered a processing plant to close for two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak.

In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Stampede Meat said it will lose millions of pounds of meat at a plant in Sunland Park, just across the state line from El Paso, Texas, and it asked a judge to throw out the order.

In court documents filed Friday, the company outlined several measures it had taken to halt the virus’s spread, citing President Donald Trump’s executive order April 28 invoking the Defense Production Act.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC

