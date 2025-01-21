AFIF Rebrands to AFIA: Championing the Floral Import Industry Forward

MIAMI, FL – After over 40 years as the trusted voice of flower importers, AFIF: America’s Flower Connection is proud to announce its rebrand as the Association of Floral Importers of America (AFIA).

This transition reflects the organization’s dedication to modernizing its identity and aligning with the needs of an evolving industry, while expanding its reach beyond Miami’s floral hub and better support members across the United States.

AFIA is more than a name change; it honors its legacy while pledging to further its support members. The association now provides a stronger digital presence through a user-friendly website, offering streamlined access to key resources and tools, along with exclusive cost-saving partnerships to boost operational efficiency for its members.

“Navigating the complexities of importing flowers is challenging as an individual company. As a collective, AFIA helps us influence policy and improve imports, creating a greater impact for the industry” said Rodrigo Leiva, Board President.

The rebrand has been shaped by thoughtful member and stakeholder engagement, and ongoing teamwork to ensure the new brand resonates with the evolving needs of the industry.

“AFIA has been key to our industry’s growth and survival,” said Eric Fernandez, Vice President of the Board. “Being a member ensures that legacy continues, and helps our industry thrive in the years ahead.”

About AFIA

For over 40 years, the Association of Floral Importers of America (AFIA) has been the trusted voice of flower importers in the United States. AFIA helps its members stay ahead with proactive advocacy, key insights, and cost-saving opportunities. This enables our members to deliver fresher flowers, satisfy customers and obtain higher profits, all while reducing waste and making smart decisions with peace of mind.