Groups Advocate For Safety at Tyson

Nathan Owens, Arkansas Democrat Gazette Meat & Poultry July 8, 2020

Tyson Foods Inc. is drawing criticism from more than 120 advocacy groups that want to see improved safety measures for processing-plant workers during the pandemic.

Meatpacking plants became hot spots for the coronavirus early on. Supply chain disruptions prevented food and other goods from reaching store shelves, in part because of worker absenteeism at the plants, which slowed production.

Those kinks have been ironed out, for the most part, and despite companies’ efforts to follow federal health guidelines and make their facilities safer, workers continue to get sick as positive cases rise across the country.

