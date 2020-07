Maine lobstermen said the pandemic has impacted tourism, leading them to have the worst season yet.

The lack of demand is plunging the price of lobster. They are selling for about $4.50 per pound. That is roughly half of what they were selling for one year ago.

With fewer wholesale buyers, Sam Martin with the united fishermen foundation said they are now trying to sell directly to customers.

