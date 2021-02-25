Tyson Foods Shareholders Reject Call for Human Rights Report; Advocates Say They’re Gaining Momentum

Tyson Foods investors have rejected a call for the company, which operates large meatpacking plants in Iowa, to disclose more information about how it protects workers from abuse.

Investors representing four out of every five shares of Tyson Foods stock voted down a proposal at a Feb. 11 shareholders meeting for the company to create a “human rights due diligence report,” according to a corporate disclosure released Feb. 17. The company’s board of directors previously asked shareholders to vote against the measure, writing “we disagree with the implications.”

Members of the company’s founding family and other corporate executives dominate these votes at Tyson because members of the Tyson Limited Partnership, the family entity, own 71% of all stock.

