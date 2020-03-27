H-E-B Launches Senior Program That Delivers Groceries to Their Doorstep

With seniors being the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus, H-E-B launched a program last week in hopes of keeping them safe from large crowds.

The grocery store chain announced Friday in a news release that it has partnered with Favor Delivery to offer a low-cost service that will supply seniors with essential food and supplies at their doorstep.

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus news with mySA.com:

Seniors, age 60 and older, can place orders through the Favor app from a curated list of products.

