Cavano’s Perennials Expands to Meet Native Plant Demand: Now Offering American Beauties Native Plants

Hockessin, DE, and Kingsville, MD — Cavano’s Perennials has joined American Beauties Native Plants® as a licensed grower, providing garden-worthy native plants that promise to “make your garden come alive”. Cavano’s is a thriving wholesale nursery in Kingsville, Maryland, who has always provided quality plants to garden centers, landscape contractors, re-wholesalers, and municipalities through the eastern United States.

Having a natural inclination toward caring for the environment and wanting to encourage the use of native plants in the landscape lead Cavano’s to American Beauties, the first native plant brand in the United States. It’s a wonderful fit for both companies, and a testimony to the increased demand for native plants by consumers and for landscape projects. “The synergy between Cavano’s Perennials and the family of nurseries in the American Beauties Native Plants® program will allow Cavano’s Perennials to bring to the garden centers a carefully vetted and curated line of native plants,” said Ferenc Kiss, President and Co-owner of Cavano’s Perennials. “We are very proud of being part of this program.”

Cavano’s was already committed to producing native plants – with 75% of their production falling into that category – before joining American Beauties. This was an obvious solution to creating excitement and reiterating their commitment to native plants and supporting wildlife. They have hit the ground running by including over 100 plants in the American Beauties Native Plants® program. Marketing efforts are underway to present education events at local garden centers, especially in June for National Pollinators Month.

American Beauties Native Plants® was founded 18 years ago to spread awareness of the importance of using native plants in the landscape. The brand works with native plant experts to bring plants to gardens that are proven solutions for garden centers, landscapers, and home gardeners. Co-founders Steve Castorani and Mark Sellew are thrilled to have Cavano’s Perennials as part of the grower network; helping inspire and attract gardening enthusiasts to join the native plant movement!

Cavano’s Perennials supplies an extensive selection of perennials, native plants, ferns, grasses, and more to the Mid-Atlantic and New England regions. Our connections with industry leaders and influencers bring unique value to our wholesale customers. Cavano’s Perennials – Powered by a Passion for Plants!