Gardencomm 2024 Annual Conference Registration Is Now Open

The only horticultural event that offers professional education, industry connections and exclusive garden tours.

RIVERSIDE, CA – Registration is now open for the GardenComm Annual Conference in Grand Rapids, MI, August 26-30. The four-day event, with an optional fifth-day add-on tour, will feature quality educational sessions, opportunities to connect with horticultural professionals, behind-the-scenes nursery tours, and exclusive garden tours of both private and public gardens. The conference concludes with a hosted evening event where attendees will wine and dine at a beautiful 10-acre garden situated along the spectacular Grand River.

CONFERENCE ALL-ACCESS PASS HIGHLIGHTS

21 Educational Sessions

New Varieties presentation provided by National Garden Bureau

Hosted sponsor’s luncheon with 10-minute talk-times

Early morning photo shoot with early access to Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park’s 30-acre outdoor campus

2024 Honors & Laurel Media Awards Banquet

A full day of exciting private and public gardens and industry tours in West Michigan’s lakeshore region

Final evening event sponsored by Proven Winners® ColorChoice®

An add-on ticket that includes access to Grand Rapids private gardens and the entirety of Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, the Michigan State University Grand Ideas Garden, and the Calvin Ecosystem Preserve & Native Gardens

Fall Virtual Conference including Pitch the Editors included with All-Access Pass

“We are thrilled to once again present this opportunity to gather and connect with industry communication professionals for exceptional educational topics and garden tours,” said C.L. Fornari, GardenComm President. GardenComm’s annual conference is an in-person event where you can connect with peers, learn from industry professionals, and experience the host region in a very special, curated way. If you are working as a communicator in our industry, this professional development opportunity is second to none.”

All-access registration rates are $375 for GardenComm members and $475 for non-members. The additional optional garden tour day is available as an add-on ticket for $75. To learn more and to register for GardenComm 2024, visit: https://info.gardencomm.org/24-conference/home

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Horticultural brand representatives know the value of getting their message to professional communicators who can influence buying habits by providing accurate information and news about their plants and products. GardenComm offers sponsors opportunities to get in front of conference attendees in many ways, including the new sponsored lunch talk times. GardenComm provides various sponsorship opportunities to fit a brand’s marketing goals and budgets. Learn more on the conference website under the sponsors section.

As the GardenComm Annual conference approaches, anticipation builds for an event that will provide immeasurable value to brand professionals and content creators alike. With unparalleled insights, networking, and content creation opportunities, this conference promises to elevate expertise and deliver memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out on this transformative experience—registration is open, and spots are limited.

About GardenComm

GardenComm: Garden Communicators International provides leadership and opportunities for education, recognition, career development and a forum for diverse interactions for professionals in the field of gardening communications. Join us at gardencomm.org.

Become a member! Join GardenComm!

Learn more about our professional development opportunities and events, including webinars, and exclusive horticultural communications professional social networking in GardenCommUnity.