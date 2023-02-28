Proven Winners ColorChoice Celebrates a Decade of Shrub Madness

The completion of this year’s Shrub Madness competition will mark a decade of fierce shrub battles as players choose their favorite plants in the nation’s favorite bracket competition for woody ornamentals.

In a thrilling single-elimination tournament, Shrub Madness pits 64 Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs against one another to compete in a no-holds-barred battle to be crowned shrub champion.

The Shrub Madness Hall of Fame features the past nine plant champs, including Fire Light® panicle hydrangea (2015), At Last® rose (2016), Tuff Stuff Ah-Ha® mountain hydrangea (2019) and last year’s winner, Fire Light Tidbit® panicle hydrangea.

With every top shrub historically being a rose or hydrangea, it remains to be seen if this year, the public will break from tradition and vote a different genus to the top. Maybe Perfecto Mundo® Double White azalea will pull an upset, or a quintessential quince like Double Take® Scarlet will reign supreme? The voters will decide.

Shrub Madness brackets are now open in prediction mode until March 5. Players can create an account and fill out a bracket, choosing their favorite shrub in each faceoff to the final round. Participants are eligible for month-long plant drawings, and at the end of Shrub Madness, four players are randomly selected to win a collection of the top four Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs standing.

The player with the bracket prediction closest to the final results will win a grand prize pack that includes the coveted top four plant pack, a plant geek swag bag with a $250 gift card from Corona Tools, plus a deluxe trip for two to Spring Meadow Nursery‘s beautiful 20-acre trial and display garden in Grand Haven, Michigan.

To cast votes during the plant matchups and be eligible for end-of-round random prize drawings, players can register for an account on the Shrub Madness website now and at any time until the last round of the competition.

March 6-31, 2022, players can visit ShrubMadness.com to vote and send plants through to the next round of the competition. Registration is unnecessary to vote in the competition, but only those registered can win the plants and grand prize. A new account must be created each year play.

Join the Madness and help decide which Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrub will snag the top spot for 2023. Who knows, maybe you’ll even go home with this year’s spectacular grand prize?

No purchase is necessary to win. For official rules and eligibility, go to Official Rules – SHRUB MADNESS.