Enter the prestigious AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards 2024

Entries are now open for the International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2024, organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH). Showcase your excellence and achievements in the industry by submitting an entry now.

Established in 2009 with the support of Founding Partner FloraCulture International (FCI), the awards celebrate best practice and recognise the ‘best of the best’ in the industry. Winners are the top ornamentals producers from around the world who demonstrate innovation and expertise.

The awards comprise five categories: finished plants and trees, young plants, cut flowers and bulbs, sustainability, and inspiring business. From among these categories, only one winner will be crowned the ‘AIPH International Grower of the Year 2024’ and receive the ‘Gold Rose’ – the industry’s most coveted prize.

In January 2023, Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd (BTN) was announced as International Grower of the Year 2023 and won the Gold Rose award. BTN is one of the largest and most respected growers of garden plants in Canada. With four farms in Ontario and one in British Columbia, they have a land base of more than 800 acres.

Jason Rekker, National Production Manager for BTN, commented: “The level of competition here is extremely high and we’re humbled by that. There are so many fantastic growers here so it feels very special for us to be recognised in this way.”

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2024 online and entry closes on Friday 30th June 2023. Judging will then take place by a panel of industry experts who will access the entrants on five key criteria; economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources policy.

Augusto Solano, President of Asocolflores and IGOTY 2023 Judge, said: “This has become a very important event for the flower industry around the world and a point of reference. I want to invite companies to participate. It’s a lot of work, but it’s worthwhile.”

All winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony in January 2024 alongside IPM Essen. To find out more about the IGOTY Awards and to enter, visit the AIPH Website. For queries on entering the awards please contact: events@aiph.org