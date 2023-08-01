Certified American Grown Proudly Presents A Spectacular Field to Vase Dinner at Harmony Harvest Farm

WEYERS CAVE, VIRGINIA – Certified American Grown, the leading advocate for the American flower and foliage farming industry, is thrilled to announce an exceptional Field to Vase Dinner to be hosted at Harmony Harvest Farm on August 12, 2023. This not-to-be-missed event will celebrate the beauty of locally grown flowers, spotlighting the remarkable work of featured farmer Jessica Hall and renowned floral designer TJ McGrath.

The Field to Vase Dinner series, renowned for its commitment to promoting American flower farms and the work that they do, finds a perfect setting at Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave. This enchanting evening promises guests an unforgettable experience, immersing them in the beauty of American-grown flowers while indulging in a farm-fresh, farm-to-table culinary journey.

Jessica Hall, a trailblazing farmer, and steward of the land, will be the honored host at this event. Her dedication to America’s floriculture heritage has made her one of the leading figures in the American flower farming community. Guests will have the unique opportunity to hear her inspiring story, learn about her innovative farming techniques, and gain insight into the challenges and triumphs of American flower farming.

“We’re truly honored to host a Field to Vase event in August” stated co-owner Jessica Hall. “We hope this event will bring awareness to niche agriculture industries in Virginia, along with the organizations that have supported us throughout the years” adds Hall.

Harmony Harvest Farm is a cut flower farm located in Weyers Cave, Virginia. Growing over 400 varieties of flowers, the farm has drawn national attention over the past five years since the start of its signature shipping program. With more than 80% of the flowers used in the United States imported from countries like Columbia, Ecuador, Holland, and Mexico, Harmony Harvest Farm launched a nationwide shipping program in 2018 that allows customers to purchase bulk flowers shipped directly from the farm, a concept that has been traditionally exclusive to large enterprise farms.

“We’ve worked closely with Certified American Grown for years and being the only farm of our size shipping directly to consumers, they see the value in what we’re doing here,” says Co-owner, Chris Auville. “We hope to inspire other flower farms with this model and help foster accessibility of American grown flowers.”

Adding to the allure of the evening is the participation of the highly acclaimed floral designer, TJ McGrath. Known for his breathtaking floral creations and devotion to sustainable floral practices, TJ McGrath’s talent will be on full display at the Field to Vase Dinner. His stunning arrangements will further elevate the beauty of the locally sourced flowers from Harmony Harvest Farm.

The farm-to-table feast curated by Eric Stamer Catering’s talented chefs will incorporate the freshest and finest ingredients. Each dish will be thoughtfully paired with locally grown wine, creating a truly immersive and unforgettable sensory experience for all attendees.

Tickets for this exclusive Field to Vase Dinner are limited and expected to sell out rapidly. Join us on August 12, 2023, at Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave for an extraordinary celebration of American-grown flowers, delightful cuisine, and artistic floral design.

For more information, please visit https://americangrownflowers.org/field-to-vase or to secure tickets go to our Eventbrite page.

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests nationwide to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.



Since launching, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provided a wildly successful way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour snagged Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award.

Certified American Grown, the organizer of theses dinners, is a non-profit association of a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.