Check Out the Winners of the 2023 American Rose Society International Rose Trials

Shreveport, LA — The best roses of the American Rose Society International Rose Trials were announced at the closing banquet of the ARS National Convention in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Rose trials have been a long-held tradition especially in Europe. Today, there are 27 International Rose Trials locations in 16 countries around the world, including the U.S., where rose breeders offer their finest rose introductions to be grown in trial grounds for at least two years before winners are announced.

The American Rose Center initiated its Rose Trials in 2019 as a goal of the Garden’s master plan and the Great Garden Restoration Project. After the roses in trials were judged for two years, five times per year, the time came for final judging and presentation of awards.

Winner of the ARC GOLD MEDAL for the Dr. J. Horace McFarland Award for MOST OUTSTANDING ROSE OF THE TRIALS is ‘Sitting Pretty’ (TOP RIGHT PHOTO). Breeder of the rose is William J. Radler. Introducer of the rose is Star Roses & Plants. ‘Sitting Pretty’ is classed as a grandiflora, described as medium pink; blooms are borne in small clusters with regular repeat; moderate, semi-glossy foliage that is medium green; bushy growth.

‘Sitting Pretty’ was also awarded the following awards:

William J. Radler Award for Most Disease Resistant Rose;

Jane Owen & Quintin T. Hartner, Jr. Award for Best Grandiflora Rose; • People’s Choice Award. Visitors were allowed to choose their favorite rose and vote online.

Other award-winning roses were:

American Rose Society President’s Award for BEST HYBRID TEA ROSE: ‘Femme Fatale’ (BOTTOM RIGHT PHOTO), bred by Andrew Baracco for the Antique Rose Emporium. Described as a hybrid tea with deep pink blooms borne mostly solitary with regular repeat; strong, glossy foliage that is medium green; upright growth, medium height.

‘Femme Fatale’ also won the Virginia K. Shehee Award for MOST FRA-

GRANT ROSE.

Dr. Charles & Carolyn Beaird Award for BEST CLIMBING ROSE: ‘True Devotion’ (TOP PHOTO LEFT), bred by Ping Lim. Described as a light pink, large-flowered climber with medium to large, full blooms (41+ petals) with regular repeat; strong, spicy fragrance; vigorous, upright, bushy growth; disease resistant.

ARS President Emeritus Dr. Jim Hering Award for BEST MINIATURE ROSE: ‘Petite Knockout’ (SECOND PHOTO LEFT), bred by Alain Meilland of the House of Meilland, France. It is a miniature rose with medium-red blooms borne in small clusters with regular repeat; glossy, dark green foliage; upright growth; short height.

American Rose Center Committee Award for BEST SHRUB – LANDSCAPE ROSE: ‘Ringo’ (THIRD PHOTO LEFT). A shrub rose with orange-pink blooms borne in small clusters with regular repeat; foliage is semi-glossy dark green; upright growth, medium height.

Volunteers of America’s Rose Garden Award for BEST SHRUB ROSE – GROUNDCOVER: ‘Oso Easy Peasy’ (FOURTH PHOTO LEFT), bred by David Zlesak. Classed as a polyantha, it has pink blooms with 25-35 petals borne in large clusters with regular repeat; foliage is glossy, medium green, wrinkled.

Dr. Joseph & Marion Klima Award for BEST GARDEN IMPRESSION ROSE: ‘Pink Brick House’ (BOTTOM PHOTO LEFT) bred by Jim Sproul. Described as a floribunda with deep pink blooms borne mostly solitary with regular repeat; glossy dark green foliage; bushy growth, medium height.

‘Pink Brick House’ also won the Gene Boerner Award for BEST FLORIBUNDA ROSE.

Photos available at www.rose.org/press

Rose descriptions, in part, from www.helpmefind.com

About the American Rose Society: The American Rose Society is a non-profit, educational organization founded in 1892 to promote the culture, preservation and appreciation of the rose and to improve its standard of excellence for all people through education and research. Its headquarters is located in Shreveport, Louisiana, at the American Rose Center, home of “America’s Rose Garden.”

About the American Rose Center: The American Rose Center was established in 1974 and serves as the national headquarters site for the American Rose Society. The Center is the largest public garden in the United States dedicated to roses.