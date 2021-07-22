Suñorita Rosa Receives 2022 American Rose Society Award of Excellence

Grand Haven MI – Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Suñorita® Rosa has been honored with the 2022 Award of Excellence by the American Rose Society.

In 1973 the American Rose Society Board of Directors established the Award of Excellence (AOE) to recognize new miniature and miniflora rose varieties of superior quality and marked distinction. Since the inception of the award, there have been 137 AOE winners.

Bred by Christopher Hugh Warner, Suñorita features elegant, classically shaped buds of red-orange that open to reveal a soft orange bloom, perfectly shaped to form a classic rose “bowl.” As the blooms age, they develop a golden-peach tone. Deep green foliage covers the sturdy, 3-4′ tall and wide, disease-resistant shrub. Suñorita rose blooms from spring through frost without deadheading.

Introduced to commerce in 2019, Suñorita rose was evaluated for three years in AOE test gardens spaced geographically across the United States, in the “no spray” division of the competition.

Suñorita rose joins Proven Winners ColorChoice roses Oso Easy® Petit Pink (2012), Oso Easy Lemon Zest® (2016), Oso Easy Peasy® (2017), Oso Easy® Urban Legend® (2018) and Oso Easy® Double Pink (2021) as a recipient of this exceptional honor.

Also named the 2022 Proven Winners Rose of the Year, Suñorita is one of 14 varieties in the Proven Winners ColorChoice line of roses.

The official public announcement of the Award of Excellence winners will be made at the September American Rose Society’s National Convention and Rose Show in Milwaukee, WI.

###

For high-resolution images of Suñorita® Rose, or to obtain more information about the plant, its award, or about Proven Winners® ColorChoice® shrubs, visit www.ProvenWinners-Shrubs.com and www.SpringMeadowNursery.com.