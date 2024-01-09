Costa Farms Acquires Battlefield Farms

Costa Farms Floral January 9, 2024

We are proud to announce our family is growing! Battlefield Farms of Rapidan, VA, officially joined our team last Tuesday. Battlefield Farms is renowned for cultivating over 700 varieties of annuals and perennials. This union will expand our geographical reach and further solidify our commitment to excellence. Our CEO, Joche Smith, has expressed enthusiasm about integrating Battlefield’s expertise, stating the alignment between visions for solutions and growth between the teams was seamless.

Bobby Van Hoven, owner of Battlefield Farms, also sees this as a win-win for the industry and gardeners everywhere. As Costa Farms’ first acquisition since 2020, this step underscores our dedication to quality, innovation, and market leadership. Joche Smith Jr., Executive VP at Costa Farms, emphasized that the pivotal move reinforces our “all thumbs are green” mission, enabling us to deliver the best plants and gardening experiences to an ever-growing customer base. We look forward to the collaborative possibilities and continued growth ahead.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Costa Farms

Related Articles

Floral

Costa Farms’ Holds Annual Season Premiere

Costa Farms Floral March 6, 2020

More than 200 Industry insiders sought this season’s newest plants on March 3rd and 4th when Costa Farms opened its two-acre Trial Garden for its annual Season Premiere. Attendees had the opportunity to check out 360 different plant varieties, of which 55 percent were new annual and perennial introductions, during the two-day event.