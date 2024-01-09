Costa Farms Acquires Battlefield Farms

We are proud to announce our family is growing! Battlefield Farms of Rapidan, VA, officially joined our team last Tuesday. Battlefield Farms is renowned for cultivating over 700 varieties of annuals and perennials. This union will expand our geographical reach and further solidify our commitment to excellence. Our CEO, Joche Smith, has expressed enthusiasm about integrating Battlefield’s expertise, stating the alignment between visions for solutions and growth between the teams was seamless.



Bobby Van Hoven, owner of Battlefield Farms, also sees this as a win-win for the industry and gardeners everywhere. As Costa Farms’ first acquisition since 2020, this step underscores our dedication to quality, innovation, and market leadership. Joche Smith Jr., Executive VP at Costa Farms, emphasized that the pivotal move reinforces our “all thumbs are green” mission, enabling us to deliver the best plants and gardening experiences to an ever-growing customer base. We look forward to the collaborative possibilities and continued growth ahead.

