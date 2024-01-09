Don Zwiefka Named FloraCraft 2023 Wall of Fame Honoree

Ludington, Michigan – FloraCraft® is pleased to announce the late Don Zwiefka as the 2023 FloraCraft Wall of Fame Honoree. The FloraCraft Wall of Fame is dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals who have contributed to the organization’s success and have played an essential role in its mission.

Zwiefka is being recognized for his contribution posthumously as he passed away in December after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Members of his family, including wife and children, attended FloraCraft’s holiday party to receive the award on his behalf.

“Our hearts go out to Don’s family during this difficult time,” Owner and Chairman of the Board Lee Schoenherr said. “Don truly exemplified the spirit of FloraCraft through his tireless efforts in exceeding safety standards, dedication to the wellbeing of his colleagues and commitment to excellence. We are honored to recognize Don’s many accomplishments – and keep his memory alive – through the FloraCraft Wall of Fame.”

Zwiefka started his career with FloraCraft in 1996 as the manufacturing project engineer in the Thermoset and Thermoplastic Division. Holding a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, he quickly grew with the company, taking on more responsibilities over the years. During his time with the manufacturer, Zwiefka served as the director of continuous improvement, director of extrusion, manufacturing and maintenance and director of safety and environmental health.

Zwiefka’s background as an electrical engineer and leadership experience gave him the unique ability to apply continuous improvement processes at FloraCraft. He was an integral part of the company’s expansion, assisting with the installation of a new extruder and reclaimer and working closely with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and EPA to permit FloraCraft’s extrusion process, ensuring the company was exceeding standards.

Additionally, Zwiefka played a pivotal role in developing and implementing process safety management procedures aligning with industry standards and regulatory requirements. He shared one of his proudest professional accomplishments during his tenure with the company was being a co-inventor of a FloraCraft patented method that led to significant cost savings. Colleagues remember his in-depth technical knowledge, dry sense of humor and ability to collaborate with others.

Past Wall of Fame Inductees

Fran Keson, 2022

Linda DeVries, 2021

Bill Forrester, 2021

Judy Tomski, 2020

Jack Smith, 2020

Tim Clapper, 2019

Danny Johnson, 2019

Gary Smith, 2018

Alfonso Padron, 2018

Vic Burwell, 2017

About FloraCraft

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the floral and craft industries. From its headquarters in Ludington, Michigan, FloraCraft and its 200+ employees provide innovative, products to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby and other leading retailers. Founded after World War II, FloraCraft is a family-owned business success story built by owner and Chairman Lee Schoenherr, who is dedicated to protecting American jobs. For more information, visit floracraft.com.