FloraCraft Releases Two New Products in Time for Valentine’s Day

Ludington, Michigan – FloraCraft®, the world’s leading manufacturer and marketer of floral and craft foam, has unveiled two new products just in time for Valentine’s Day – FloraCheers!® Bottle Bouquet Rings and Cup o’ Cheer® Mug Plugs.

These new offerings are perfect for Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day designs and are both available in FloraCraft’s signature FloraFōM® for silk flowers, Artesia WetFōM® for fresh flowers and Desert DryFōM® for dried flowers.

FloraCheers!Bottle Bouquet Rings provide the opportunity to create a floral arrangement around a bottle neck. Wine, Champagne and other decorative bottles can now be easily adorned with a custom bouquet to gift to friends and loved ones.

Similarly, Cup o’ Cheer Mug Plugs allow you to easily build floral bouquets inside standard and mega coffee mugs – making the perfect gift for friends, family, teachers and coworkers.

“With Valentine’s Day – and Galentine’s Day – right around the corner, we know makers will be eager to create one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and loved ones,” FloraCraft Director of Marketing and New Business Development Jamie Sutton said. “We’re delighted to add FloraCheers! and Cup o’ Cheer to our growing catalog of products that make floral arranging easy and accessible for anyone.”

Noting a rise in popularity of bottle and mug bouquets on social media, especially on TikTok, the FloraCraft design team developed FloraCheers! and Cup o’ Cheer to make these viral ideas easier for anyone to create.

“We are continually impressed by the creativity of our customers,” Sutton added. “We encourage creators to share their designs with us on social media by using #FloraCraft.”

FloraCraft provides an overflow of year-round inspiration and resources at floracraft.com/projectideas.

About FloraCraft

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the floral and craft industries. From its headquarters in Ludington, Michigan, FloraCraft and its 200+ employees provide innovative, products to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby and other leading retailers. Founded after World War II, FloraCraft is a family-owned business success story built by owner and Chairman Lee Schoenherr, who is dedicated to protecting American jobs. For more information, visit floracraft.com.