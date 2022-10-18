Dümmen Orange Donates $100K to Yellowstone Forever, Yellowstone National Park’s Nonprofit Partner, from Sales of Yellowstone Petunias

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange recently donated $100,000 to Yellowstone Forever, the official nonprofit partner of Yellowstone National Park. This amount raises the overall total to $185,000 that Dümmen Orange has presented to Yellowstone Forever over the past two years.

Yellowstone Forever focuses on funding the park’s wide ranging support of the world’s first national park including sustainability efforts, the historic Yellowstone Wolf Project, Native Fish Restoration, Yellowstone Cougar Project, Bison Conservation and Transfer Program, and the Youth Conservation Corps, among many other park priorities. Donor support helps to fund these important projects and ensure the future of Yellowstone National Park for generations to come.

Yellowstone Forever has teamed up with Dümmen Orange to sell Yellowstone Petunias at independent garden centers and leading retailers throughout North America. This special variety of petunias was created by Dümmen Orange to commemorate the world’s first national park, Yellowstone, which was established in 1872. Royalties from the sales of Yellowstone Petunias benefit Yellowstone National Park, a place where visitors can observe wildlife, explore an extensive area of active geysers, and view the many natural wonders that exist in the park all year long.

The Yellowstone Petunias program has been popular with growers across North America since its debut in 2021. With major home improvement retailers and leading independent garden centers already offering them, Dümmen Orange foresees continued retail adoption of the program for 2023. This expansion comes at an important time as Yellowstone National Park’s need for assistance is greater than ever after a devastating flood in June 2022.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floriculture excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenrange.com.