Dümmen Orange Hires from Within, Promotes U.S. National Sales Manager

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to announce the promotion of Tim Clark to U.S. national sales manager.

Based in the Cincinnati, Ohio area, Clark will now oversee Dümmen Orange’s extensive network of customers, broker companies and sales representatives throughout the U.S.

“During his time with us, Tim brings a reliable, measured and collaborative approach with our customers and with our teams,” said Frank Magnusson, Dümmen Orange COO for North and Central America. “Coupled with his management experience, we look forward to growing our sales into the future.”

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange in spring 2022, Clark worked 25 years for Benken Florist Home and Garden Center as general manager at the storied southwestern Ohio company. He gained practical business experience before that as a zone operations manager for five years with Frito-Lay North America. Clark holds a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Indiana.

Clark’s professional credentials are many and feature the Ohio Nursery and Landscape Association where he has served on the organization’s board of directors including a term as board president. He was national tour chair from Ohio for the American Nursery and Landscape Association in 2008. Clark also served in numerous leadership roles for the Midwest Landscape Network including secretary from 2007 to 2009, treasurer from 2009 to 2011 and president from 2011 to 2013.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange is a leading global breeder and propagator of flowers and plants, offering an impressive, patented portfolio of crops and varieties to growers, wholesalers and retailers around the world. With a legacy more than a century in the making, a world-class R&D team, and a diversified network of owned propagation sites supported by a global supply chain, Dümmen Orange is the trusted source for industry expertise and breeding advancement.

Dümmen Orange is globally headquartered in De Lier, Netherlands and has North American operations based in Columbus, Ohio. The company employs 6,600 people worldwide.

