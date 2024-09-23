The GIANT Company Recognizes Top Performing Floral Team Members

GIANT Company Floral, Retail & FoodService September 23, 2024

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company recently hosted its annual Floral Seminar, bringing together more than 200 floral team members for a day of professional development centered around industry trends, best practices, and preparing for the upcoming holiday season. In addition, 12 team members were recognized as top performers from each region. 

“This annual seminar is a chance for our team to reset in advance of the busy holiday season, share ideas with each other, and learn what’s new in floral and how we can continue to be innovative in our offerings,” said Kevin Prill, category manager, floral, The GIANT Company. “Every day our floral leads go above and beyond to make any occasion special for our customers and it’s important to take a moment to recognize them for their dedication to their craft and to our customers.”

The award recipients, recognized as top performer in their respective region, include: 

  • Debra Brown, floral lead, Quakertown, Pa. GIANT
  • Denise Emberger, floral lead, Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. GIANT
  • Rebecca Fiore, floral lead, Wynnewood, Pa. GIANT
  • Stephanie Hinkley, floral lead, Bethlehem, Pa. GIANT
  • Annette Marini, floral lead, Kennett Square, Pa. GIANT
  • Christina Mueller, floral lead, State College, Pa. GIANT
  • Tisha Porter, floral lead, LaVale, Md. MARTIN’S
  • Sandee Rifkin, floral lead, Feasterville, Pa. GIANT
  • Eva Ritzman, floral lead, Lititz, Pa. GIANT
  • Christina Schaffer, floral lead, Berwick, Pa. GIANT
  • Sharon Wickard, floral lead, Camp Hill, Pa. GIANT
  • Ryane Wright, floral lead, Camp Hill, Pa. GIANT

In addition, three vendor partners were recognized for their partnership and support of The GIANT Company’s floral business. Sunshine Bouquet Company and Meyers Flowers were each awarded Best Category Support and Susan Ruiz with GEMS Company received the Vendor Recognition Award. 

For more information about The GIANT Company’s floral department, including arrangements to help celebrate any occasion, visit giantfoodstores.com

About The GIANT Company 

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.   

Related Articles

Deli

Tröegs Releases Perpetual Beer Cheese

The GIANT Company Deli May 26, 2020

Following last year’s successful launch of Troegenator Beer Cheese, The GIANT Company, Caputo Brothers Creamery of Spring Grove, Pa. and Tröegs Independent Brewing are once again teaming up to bring beer and cheese lovers alike their latest creation: Perpetual Beer Cheese. Uniquely, all of the milk used to make the Perpetual Beer Cheese comes from Pennsylvania dairy farms.

Retail & FoodService

The GIANT Company Announces 2024 Healing The Planet Grant Program

The GIANT Company Retail & FoodService June 3, 2024

The GIANT Company in partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, announced the return of its Healing the Planet grant program. This year, $100,000 will be awarded to tax-exempt organizations for tree plantings across The GIANT Company’s operating areas in Pennsylvania. Eligible projects must be shovel ready and include tree planting and direct costs relating to tree planting.