The GIANT Company Recognizes Top Performing Floral Team Members

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company recently hosted its annual Floral Seminar, bringing together more than 200 floral team members for a day of professional development centered around industry trends, best practices, and preparing for the upcoming holiday season. In addition, 12 team members were recognized as top performers from each region.

“This annual seminar is a chance for our team to reset in advance of the busy holiday season, share ideas with each other, and learn what’s new in floral and how we can continue to be innovative in our offerings,” said Kevin Prill, category manager, floral, The GIANT Company. “Every day our floral leads go above and beyond to make any occasion special for our customers and it’s important to take a moment to recognize them for their dedication to their craft and to our customers.”

The award recipients, recognized as top performer in their respective region, include:

Debra Brown, floral lead, Quakertown, Pa. GIANT

Denise Emberger, floral lead, Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. GIANT

Rebecca Fiore, floral lead, Wynnewood, Pa. GIANT

Stephanie Hinkley, floral lead, Bethlehem, Pa. GIANT

Annette Marini, floral lead, Kennett Square, Pa. GIANT

Christina Mueller, floral lead, State College, Pa. GIANT

Tisha Porter, floral lead, LaVale, Md. MARTIN’S

Sandee Rifkin, floral lead, Feasterville, Pa. GIANT

Eva Ritzman, floral lead, Lititz, Pa. GIANT

Christina Schaffer, floral lead, Berwick, Pa. GIANT

Sharon Wickard, floral lead, Camp Hill, Pa. GIANT

Ryane Wright, floral lead, Camp Hill, Pa. GIANT

In addition, three vendor partners were recognized for their partnership and support of The GIANT Company’s floral business. Sunshine Bouquet Company and Meyers Flowers were each awarded Best Category Support and Susan Ruiz with GEMS Company received the Vendor Recognition Award.

For more information about The GIANT Company’s floral department, including arrangements to help celebrate any occasion, visit giantfoodstores.com.

About The GIANT Company

The GIANT Company is a modern, omnichannel grocer with more than 35,000 team members dedicated to serving millions of neighbors and making a difference in local communities across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa. The GIANT Company is known locally as GIANT, MARTIN’S, and GIANT Heirloom Market with 193 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.