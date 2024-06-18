Dümmen Orange North America Expands Team, Hires Experienced Regional Product Manager for Perennials

Katie Miller recently joined Dümmen Orange North America to become its new regional product manager for perennials.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America recently hired Katie Miller as regional product manager – perennials.

An experienced industry professional with more than two decades of horticulture experience, Miller has hit the ground running at Dümmen Orange. She will also be attending different garden trials throughout the summer with a busy schedule lined up.

“We are very excited about Katie joining our product management team,” said Marta Maria Garcia, Dümmen Orange head of product management, marketing and retail. “She brings valuable experience that is already benefiting our customers in many great ways. We’re thrilled about what lies ahead for her and our team.”

Prior to joining Dümmen Orange, Miller spent the past 16 years serving in multiple roles at Skagit Horticulture until the storied company ceased its operations in April 2024. She gained additional horticulture experience with Fiddler’s Ridge Farms and Toby’s Greenhouse in the private sector as well as in the public sector with the University of Idaho, Idaho State Department of Agriculture and City of Moscow, Idaho.

Miller has been an active member of the Washington State Nursery and Landscape Association since 2019 where she served as the group’s president and grower caucus board representative before that. She also volunteered for the City of Moscow’s tree committee for three years from 2004 to 2007.

Earning her bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho, Miller focused on greenhouse management, landscape architecture and arboriculture.

