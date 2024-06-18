Saint Jean Brings Authentic French Ravioles and Quenelle Buns to the United States

Centuries-Old French Culinary Tradition Now Available for Chefs and Restaurants

New York, NY — Saint Jean, a family-owned company from the Rhône-Alpes region of France, is proud to introduce their line of authentic French ravioles and quenelle buns to the New York food scene. With over 80 years of expertise, Saint Jean is bringing a taste of traditional French cuisine to American kitchens and restaurants.

These unique French delicacies originate from Lyon, which is renowned as the gastronomic capital of France.

Ravioles du Dauphiné are small, ravioli-like pasta pockets stuffed with Comté cheese, cream cheese, and parsley.

Quenelles are oval-shaped buns made from a light mixture of free-range eggs, semolina flour, butter, and milk. They puff up in the oven like choux pastry.

Both specialties exemplify the rich flavors and artisanal techniques of French cuisine.

Versatile and Chef-Approved

Saint Jean’s ravioles and quenelles are not only steeped in tradition but also incredibly versatile in the kitchen. Chefs can incorporate these products into a wide range of dishes, from appetizers and main courses to sides and even desserts can be made with the quenelle buns. The company works closely with renowned chefs to develop mouthwatering recipes that showcase the versatility of their products.

New Goat Cheese Ravioles Launch

Saint Jean is excited to announce the launch of their new Goat Cheese Ravioles, a delightful addition to their product line. These tiny ravioles are filled with fresh goat cheese, offering a burst of flavor in every bite.

Taste the Tradition at Fancy Food Show

Visit the White Toque booth #960 on level 3 to sample the company’s new Goat Cheese Ravioles, along with the rest of their ravioles and quenelles.

With their rich heritage, commitment to quality, and versatility in the kitchen, Saint Jean’s ravioles and quenelles are poised to become a staple in New York’s culinary landscape.

For more information about Saint Jean and their products, please visit www.saint-jean.fr/en.

Saint Jean products are available in the U.S. from White Toque www.whitetoque.com