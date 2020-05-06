Dümmen Orange Plans for Future, Expands its North American Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange continues to grow and plan for a brighter future with the addition of four new hires to its team in North America.

Heather VonAllmen arrives as the western sales manager for Dümmen Delta. She is an industry leader in the succulent market and has been based in California for a number of years. VonAllmen led procurement efforts at Armstrong Growers prior to joining Dümmen Delta. Her experience in sales, marketing, purchasing and account management give her a strong vision for developing new products.

“Heather brings instrumental experience in the succulent and tropical business to Dümmen Delta,” said Andrew Konicki, sales director for Dümmen Delta. “We are excited about her passion for the industry and thrilled to have her join our expanding team. Her views on customer success are celebrated by the Delta team.”

Jack O’Donnell is the new southeast sales manager for Dümmen Orange. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in horticulture and crop science from Ohio State University. O’Donnell has held various positions within the landscape and horticulture industry over the past 23 years at places like Plant Development Services, Bailey Nurseries, Monrovia Growers, Oberfields and Pike Nurseries. Having traveled the country searching for new plants, he serves as an industry resource for retailers, growers, designers and consumers. O’Donnell lives in the Atlanta area with his wife and three kids. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys working on projects in his home and garden during his free time.

Zach Wilson joins Dümmen Orange as a senior financial analyst for North America. He is a graduate of Miami University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Having more than 10 years of finance and accounting experience in both the food and retail industries, Wilson previously held corporate positions at Wendy’s and City Barbecue among others. He looks forward to bringing his knowledge and problem-solving skill set to help grow the Dümmen Orange brand and assist customers.

Karyn Swarner is the newest member of the marketing department at Dümmen Orange. Her background is from outside the horticulture industry, but she has a passion for gardening and providing quality customer service. Swarner’s role and job responsibilities will include supporting customers and broker representatives throughout all levels of the Dümmen family of companies by providing suites of sales tools and marketing support along with other digital and print assets.

Recent global events have impacted a wide range of industries, but Dümmen Orange is optimistic and enthusiastic about the future.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orangerepresents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to our customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.