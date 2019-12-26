DVFlora’s John Smith Retiring After 43 Years

There’s a famous quote by Gretchen Rubin that goes…

“The days are long, but the years are short.” Most of us in the flower industry would agree that although the days are long, Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day feel like FOREVER! Our very own John Smith has been lucky enough to endure 43 of those major holidays, all with the Delaware Valley Floral Group.

He never could have imagined that when he left his job as a Dispatch Manager for a paper company (not Dunder Mifflin) in 1976, it would be the last time he’d have to do another job interview. Working as a Delivery Driver was the first position he held at DV, which he still values as one of his fondest memories here. While the days of refrigerated bucket trucks are a thing of the past, John vividly remembers learning so much about the business and building many close relationships with customers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DVFlora