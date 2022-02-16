Floricultura and HouwenPlant Conclude Commercial Agreement for Anthuriums

Floricultura will be providing HouwenPlant, as one of the first Dutch clients, with propagation materials for anthuriums in the coming years. HouwenPlant will also buy plants that have already been grown in pots at the Floricultura site in Honselersdijk. Thanks to this solid commercial agreement, both companies will commit to each other for a longer period of time.

More than an ordinary supplier agreement

‘This goes much further than an ordinary supplier agreement’, says Floricultura CEO Ronald van Geest. ‘HouwenPlant, like a number of other customers, actively contributes to the further development of our anthurium varieties in the R&D programme. Customer involvement is important to us, and provides us with relevant feedback from the chain with regard to our varieties and the various pot sizes. Our other customers, whether existing and potential, also benefit from this.’

‘HouwenPlant consciously selected Floricultura. The access we will gain to Floricultura’s strong new anthurium varieties will contribute to our company’s ability to distinguish itself on the market’, says Marco van der Goes, commercial director and co-owner of HouwenPlant. ‘We will also actively promote anthurium varieties such as Calon, Koro and Cariad by name.’

About Floricultura

Floricultura has been a specialist in propagation material for tropical plants since 1933. With branches in the Netherlands, India, Brazil, Poland, Taiwan and the US, Floricultura produces a wide range of orchids, anthuriums and spathiphyllums for every grower, every climate zone and every type of end customer. For more information: Floricultura.com.

About HouwenPlant

HouwenPlant is a family business that was founded in 1974 and can justly call itself a market leader in the production and sale of potted anthuriums. The company grows its products in cooperation with specialised growers at several production sites in the Netherlands. In addition to potted anthuriums, the company also grows heliconias. For more information: HouwenPlant.



