Myplant & Garden Announces its Partnership with PANTONE

PANTONE® will be a partner of Myplant & Garden 2022.

During the trade fair, PANTONE® will present a preview of the colour collection for Spring/Summer 2023 inspired by the new Metaverse palette.

“The partnership with PANTONE®, that will also be present with their own booth during the trade fair, shows the international community a new way of devising flower decoration by leaving space to creativity and beauty through an interpretation of the new colour trends offered by the most authoritative source on a global level. The new palette shown at Myplant will become a central element of inspiration because of the formal, aesthetic and emotional lure that surrounds it.”

In the context of the Décor District at Myplant, international floristry, fashion and wedding trendsetters will offer their exclusive interpretation of these new trends.

Fashion shows, workshops, debates and many other events will explore Metaverse, taking experts, professionals, schools and all visitors to an unprecedented journey in the colours of the future, and in the future of colours.

Décor District is a huge stage where botanic and floral creativity take shape from ideas and imagination. It is a lively, colourful and spectacular 6,000-sqm platform in hall 12 where contests, workshops and high-profile events take place, where products, services and the most innovative accessories for decoration professionals are exhibited.

The fusion between product exhibition and performance has made this section of Myplant the place to be for decoration professionals, event managers, wedding planners, shop owners, interior and visual designers, and many more.

Fiera Milano – Rho Pero | 23-25 February 2022 | cadence: annual | visitors: professional only | head office: VG Crea, Milan, Tel. +39 (0)2.6889080. info@myplantgarden.com | www.myplantgarden.com

Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo

Myplant & Garden is the most important professional trade fair for horticulture, garden and landscape in Italy. It is the main reference for the Italian industry and top-level actor for international markets. The trade fair promoted green culture, circular economy, environmental protection and green design.