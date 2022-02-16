Myplant & Garden Announces its Partnership with PANTONE

Myplant & Garden Floral February 16, 2022

PANTONE® will be a partner of Myplant & Garden 2022.

During the trade fair, PANTONE® will present a preview of the colour collection for Spring/Summer 2023 inspired by the new Metaverse palette.

“The partnership with PANTONE®, that will also be present with their own booth during the trade fair, shows the international community a new way of devising flower decoration by leaving space to creativity and beauty through an interpretation of the new colour trends offered by the most authoritative source on a global level. The new palette shown at Myplant will become a central element of inspiration because of the formal, aesthetic and emotional lure that surrounds it.”

In the context of the Décor District at Myplant, international floristry, fashion and wedding trendsetters will offer their exclusive interpretation of these new trends.

Fashion shows, workshops, debates and many other events will explore Metaverse, taking experts, professionals, schools and all visitors to an unprecedented journey in the colours of the future, and in the future of colours.

Décor District is a huge stage where botanic and floral creativity take shape from ideas and imagination. It is a lively, colourful and spectacular 6,000-sqm platform in hall 12 where contests, workshops and high-profile events take place, where products, services and the most innovative accessories for decoration professionals are exhibited.

The fusion between product exhibition and performance has made this section of Myplant the place to be for decoration professionals, event managers, wedding planners, shop owners, interior and visual designers, and many more.

Myplant & GardenInternational Green Expo

Fiera Milano – Rho Pero | 23-25 February 2022 | cadence: annual | visitors: professional only | head office: VG Crea, Milan, Tel. +39 (0)2.6889080. info@myplantgarden.com | www.myplantgarden.com

Myplant & Garden – International Green Expo

Myplant & Garden is the most important professional trade fair for horticulture, garden and landscape in Italy. It is the main reference for the Italian industry and top-level actor for international markets. The trade fair promoted green culture, circular economy, environmental protection and green design.

Related Articles

Floral

Pantone Reveals Color of the Year 2021: PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating

Pantone Floral December 22, 2020

Pantone, the global color authority and provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions for the design community, today announced PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Gray and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, as the Pantone® Color of the Year selection for 2021, two independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day.

Floral

Pantone Reveals Color of the Year 2020: PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue

Pantone Floral December 18, 2019

﻿Pantone, provider of professional color language standards and digital solutions, today announced PANTONE 19-4052, Classic Blue, as the Pantone® Color of the Year for 2020; a timeless and enduring hue elegant in its simplicity. Suggestive of the sky at dusk, the reassuring qualities of the thought-provoking PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue highlight our desire for a dependable and stable foundation from which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.