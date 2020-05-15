‘It’s Not Sustainable,’ Says Flower Grower of Online, Curbside Sales

Fans of Capogna Flowers in Kingsville may be disappointed after the producer shut down its gardening centre to the public.

Owner, Andrew Capogna told BlackburnNews.com government rules during the pandemic are throttling his means to sell the millions of dollars worth of flowers and plants he has been growing the past few months.

Capogna Flowers had been allowing the public inside its facility starting May 1. While numerous measures were in place to ensure social distancing, including a limit on how many customers could be in the greenhouse, complaints to the Ontario Provincial Police prompted him to shut the doors after just three days.

