Florists Turn to Ohio Flower Farmers to Rebound After Pandemic

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio– Linda Boardman is one many florists across the State of Ohio who prepped for one of the industry’s biggest holidays, Mother’s Day.

Boardman’s Cuyahoga Falls shop, Dietz Floral Studio, has been shut down since mid-March. She’s missed out on a lot of business, including weddings, proms, graduations, and funerals.

“We’re gonna be down a third of our business this year and we’re not sure when we come back what kind of hours we have, so if we’re already down a third for the year, are people gonna be able to buy flowers, are we gonna have homecoming in the fall,” said Boardman.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Spectrum News 1