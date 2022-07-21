Seven Flower Farmers Come Together to form Central Virginia Flower Collective

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Seven women from Albemarle, Madison and Orange counties came together in January to serve the community as a group and to provide an abundance of flowers to florists and brides.



“We are a group of growers that even though we are technically in competition with each other, we have come together to better serve our clients,” said Liz Faucher, the executive director of the Central Virginia Flower Collective. “Our flowers are cut on Monday, they are delivered on Wednesday, they’re going to people’s houses on Thursday.”



The collective asks everyone to go local for their next event. Not only do the flowers smell better, but there is room for close communication so the customer gets exactly what they want.

