Garden Media Group’s 2024 Garden Trends Report, Eco-Optimism, Available Now

Garden Media Group Floral September 13, 2023

We research. We explore. We unearth.

Garden Media researches global consumer trends to see what’s happening from home design to fashion. We talk with our trusted media sources and garden experts worldwide. Then we read the tea leaves, peer into our crystal ball, and share what we see up and coming in gardening, landscape design and green living, so you can be in the know.

In our first report in 2001, we predicted outdoor living would be a huge trend. We predicted container gardening in 2003 and the rise of vegetable gardening as early as 2004. We spotted a renewed interest in natives in 2007, the ‘buy local’ movement in 2008, and vertical gardening in 2009.

Why should you care about lawn and garden trends? It’s simple!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Garden Media Group

Related Articles

Floral

100,000 Tulips to Blanket San Francisco’s Union Square on Flower Bulb Day in Honor of International Women’s Day

Garden Media Group Floral February 22, 2022

American-produced tulips, grown from European bulbs, are returning to San Francisco’s Union Square on March 5, 2022, for Flower Bulb Day. To celebrate International Women’s Day, the public is invited to pick a free bouquet of American-grown tulips from the donated 100,000 tulips for themselves or to gift to a woman that has inspired them this year.