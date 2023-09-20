Gardening Simplified Show Celebrates First Anniversary with High Ratings

Grand Haven, MI – Proven Winners® ColorChoice® Shrubs’ Gardening Simplified show is entering its second year of broadcasting and is soaring in popularity.

The radio show and podcast has had over 81 million unique listeners since its kickoff a year ago, and based on the number of downloads, it has placed in the top 3-5% of all podcasts nationally.

The Gardening Simplified show is recorded weekly in Grand Haven, Michigan. It covers topics such as shrub, annual, and perennial plant care, vegetable gardening, pest control, and more. Listeners across the country are also encouraged to send in their gardening questions, which are answered on-air.

Hosted by Rick Vuyst and Stacey Hirvela and produced by Adriana Robinson, the show is designed to share their love of plants and gardening with gardeners of all skill and experience levels.

A West Michigan native and lifelong gardener, Rick Vuyst served as host of the award-winning Flowerland show on NewsRadio WOOD 1300 and 106.9 FM and nationally on iHeart radio from May 1, 1993, to June 4, 2022. He was also known as “Mr Green Thumb” for WZZM TV 13, the West Michigan ABC television affiliate for over 20 years.

Stacey Hirvela attended the New York Botanical Garden School of Professional Horticulture and worked as a garden editor at Martha Stewart Living magazine, where she co-hosted her first radio program on Sirius Satellite Radio. She has since relocated to West Michigan, where she leads the marketing team at Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs/Spring Meadow Nursery.

Adriana Robinson is a graduate of Grand Valley State University with a degree in documentary filmmaking and is the engineer and producer for the Gardening Simplified show. She is also the full-time photographer and videographer for Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs/Spring Meadow Nursery.

Host Rick Vuyst commented, “What a privilege to work with Stacey, Adriana, and the wonderful people at our sponsor Proven Winners ColorChoice shrubs. It has been a kick in the plants, and we look forward to a relationship with our viewers and listeners around the world as we enter season two. Your support makes this show grow!”

The Gardening Simplified show is broadcast on Wood Radio in Grand Rapids, 1300AM or 106.9FM, on Saturdays at 9:00 am ET. Each show is also recorded and available on these podcast platforms: iHeart, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Podcast Addict, and Podchaser. It can also be found on YouTube where it has racked up more than 1,070,734 views, 115,313.5 hours watched and 40,385,123 impressions.

For more information about the show, go to gardeningsimplifiedonair.com to learn more about Proven Winners® ColorChoice®, visit ProvenWinnersColorChoice.com.