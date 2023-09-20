Fresh Flowers – Fresh Food – A Match Made In Manhattan

New York Produce Show and Conference Again Welcomes Floral Exhibitors December 6th

Boca Raton, FL — New York City is enticing, captivating, and oh so alive with art, entertainment, culture and commerce. It is the center of the world for business, and floral industry companies again have an opportunity to show what’s blooming at the New York Produce Show and Conference, December 6, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center.

Hosted by the Eastern Produce Council and PRODUCE BUSINESS magazine, the three-day event (with conferences taking place on the day before and after the one-day trade show), brings in buyers for supermarkets, mass markets, club stores and foodservice. Heavy on produce, floral is always invited to exhibit in the one-day show.

“Throughout the years, we’ve had several floral-related companies exhibit, including Micky’s Minis, Penang Nursery, Dan Schantz Greenhouses and Vanco Farms from Canada,” says Ken Whitacre, CEO/publishing director at Phoenix Media Network/PRODUCE BUSINESS, Boca Raton, Florida. “Floral exhibitors have always been welcome at the NYPS, but we recognize timing can be tight for many growers shipping for December holidays and events.”

Whitacre indicates the one-day show, featuring approximately 400 booths, is significantly attended by mass market retail buyers. With the upswing in consumer interest in everything floral, Whitacre says the show office has received increased interest in the offerings of flowers and plants at the NYPS. “We make it as convenient as possible for exhibitors by providing the same size (8ft x 10ft) booth with several options for those who want their hotel rooms included in the bundle.

A highlight of the event is retail and destination tours the day after the show. “What we’ve learned is companies of all sizes – from international giants to smaller farmers and growers – all want that New York City moment where they can conduct business, network on a grand scale and broaden their prospects for increased profitability. That’s New York and that’s the New York Produce Show,” says Whitacre.

New this year is a Branded Signage opportunity at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel. Along with produce exhibitors, floral companies have the unique opportunity to be seen not only by NYPS attendees, but also by THOUSANDS of commuters, tourists and others as they visit the hotel or head East on 53rd Street and South on 7th Avenue toward Times Square. Does your company have a floral message for the world to see?

As the song says, “If you can make it there, you’ll make it anywhere; it’s up to you, New York, New York.” For more information, see NYProduceShow.com. For floral booth and branded signage purchases, contact Shaunn Alderman at Salderman@phoenixmedianet.com or 561-703-4010.