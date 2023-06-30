GLOBALG.A.P has joined as Sapphire Sponsor for the AIPH International Grower of the Year

GLOBALG.A.P, a certification scheme for agricultural and horticultural practices, has joined as Sapphire Sponsor for the International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards 2024.

Organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and founding partner FloraCulture International (FCI), the IGOTY Awards celebrate the best of the best in ornamentals production. The awards comprise five categories: finished plants and trees, young plants, cut flowers and bulbs, sustainability, and inspiring business.

GLOBALG.A.P is sponsoring the Sustainability category of the awards. This category recognises best practice and innovation in improving sustainability in areas such as water use, chemical use, climate change, and more. As a scheme with a focus on safe and sustainable farming practices, this category is a perfect fit for GLOBALG.A.P.

Sarah von Fintel, Key Account Manager Floriculture at FoodPLUS, GLOBALG.A.P, said: “Supporting the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards is not just about recognising excellence in horticulture; it is about nourishing the seeds of inspiration and cultivating a vibrant future for our global community. GLOBALG.A.P and the GGN label are proud to have sponsored the past two years and already look forward to the 2024 award show.”

Candidates can enter the IGOTY Awards 2024 online and entry closes on Friday 30th June 2023. Judging will then take place by a panel of industry experts who will access the entrants on five key criteria; economic performance, innovation, market insight, sustainability and human resources policy.

All winners will be announced at an Awards ceremony in January 2024 alongside IPM Essen. To find out more about the IGOTY Awards and to enter, visit the AIPH Website. For queries on entering the awards please contact: events@aiph.org

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally. Together, we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet for this generation and the next.

www.aiph.org

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.