San Francisco Flower Market Freshens Up its Branding

San Francisco – San Francisco Flower Market a leading source for all floral product in the Northern California floral industry, is thrilled to unveil its brand-new logo, igniting a fresh era of creativity and excitement for the historic wholesale market and its customers. The dynamic and visually captivating design marks an important milestone in the evolution of the wholesale market, capturing its essence of innovation, growth, and boundless possibilities as it moves into a nonprofit to support floral agriculture, and its supply chain in Northern California.

The new logo is a vibrant celebration of color and symbolism, embodying the spirit of the San Francisco Flower Market and its commitment to delivering an exceptional variety of fresh productsm hard goods and services to its loyal clientele. It reflects our deep understanding of the ever-changing demands and desires of our customers and the many layers of our industry.

Key elements of the new logo include:

1. Vibrant Color Palette: The logo bursts with a harmonious spectrum of brilliant colors, symbolizing the energy and enthusiasm that San Francisco Flower Market brings to the industry. The carefully selected hues evoke a sense of joy, optimism, and forward-thinking, reinforcing our dedication to creating innovative solutions.

2. Dynamic Typography: The typography of the new logo combines modernity along with the stability of our historic market, capturing the essence of our brand. The strong lines and bold letterforms represent our agility and adaptability, reflecting our longstanding ability to stay ahead of the curve in a fast-paced ever-changing world.

3. Captivating Symbolism: At the heart of the logo, a captivating symbol embodies the layers of our marketplace, the farmers, logistic companies, wholesalers, florists, and designers all part of the San Francisco Flower Market community. Loosely based on the flower of San Francisco, the Dahlia, this powerful emblem signifies our commitment to creativity, collaboration, and an industry-centric approach. It encapsulates our vision of bringing brightness and positivity to the lives of our customers and their businesses.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new logo, which truly embodies the spirit and strength of the San Francisco Flower Market” said Jeanne Boes, General Manager and Chief Operations Officer of San Francisco Flower Market. “This vibrant design represents our commitment to staying at the forefront of our industry and our dedication to providing exceptional products and services for our customers. We believe that our new logo perfectly encapsulates our new brand values, supporting Northern California floral agriculture, continuing education, all while looking to create a valuable workforce development program in our community.

The new logo will be rolled out across all San Francisco Flower Market channels, including digital platforms, and marketing materials, providing a cohesive and visually engaging experience for our floral community.

To learn more about San Francisco Flower Market and explore our exciting range of products/services, visit www.sfflowermart.com.

About San Francisco Flower Market:

The San Francisco Flower Market was established in the early 1900’s by Japanese and Italian flower and greens growers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Today, it remains a dominant force in Northern California’s floral supply chain. The iconic San Francisco Flower Market sits on the corner of 6th and Brannan Streets in the City. San Francisco Flower Market is one of only five wholesale flower markets operating in the United States, with a strong commitment to innovation and continuously raising the bar in the industry to remain as a leading floral source in the Greater Bay Area.

