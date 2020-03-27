Fundraiser For San Francisco Flower Market Workers Aims to Cover Payroll for Shuttered Flower Vendors

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money to support employees and vendors of the San Francisco Flower Market (640 Brannan St.), which was forced to close on short notice early last week after San Francisco’s shelter-in-place order went into effect.

Delano Nursery manager Lauren Borden launched the campaign last week. She said most of the vendors are family-owned small businesses with two to 10 employees, and many won’t be able to keep the payroll running in April, even with the best intentions.

The wholesale flower market, also known as Flower Mart, has a long history. According to its website, the first market opened in 1924 at 5th and Howard streets. The need for a larger permanent facility led to the move to the current warehouse at 6th and Brannan streets, originally known as the San Francisco Flower Terminal, in 1956.

