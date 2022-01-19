The Evolution of the San Francisco Flower Market

While I’ve been to the San Francisco Flower Market many times before, this time was very different. I’ve always been there as a sales rep, but this time, I felt like I got to know the San Francisco Flower Market on a more personal level. I’ve always been fascinated with its history and progression over the years, but more than that, I’ve always enjoyed the grit, passion, and commitment exuded by the vendors there.

From Jeanne, the director of the San Francisco Flower Market to the various vendors I interviewed, everyone welcomed me with open arms and showed me nothing but kindness. They were generous with their time, answered all my questions, and renewed my passion for the floral industry and the businesses within it. It was truly an honor to speak to the multi-generational business owners and to see how much love and hard work they put into their businesses and in the floral industry as a whole.

This blog is an insight into the stunning history of the San Francisco Flower Market, its evolution through the years, and how it’s viewed by veterans and the new generation of the floral industry today.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: New Bloom