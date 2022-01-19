‘Danziger Live’ Kicks Off 2022 With A… Bang!

With Valentine’s Day in mind, Alison Bradley will host the amazing Dutch florist, Hanneke Frankema, at the upcoming ‘Danziger Live’, taking place next Thursday on January 27th at 17:00PM (The Netherlands time). Hanneke will share a series of commercial designs featuring several of Danziger’s products: PAINTBALL™ Craspedia, SCOOP® Scabiosa, and GREEN DRAGON® Lepidium. During her demonstration she will share some hints and tips, to help florists plan stunning floral designs for Valentine’s Day.

With numerous prizes to her name, recently winning the National Dutch Championship of floristry 2018 and a wealth of international experience, Hanneke Frankema is, without question, a force to be reckoned with!

She is known in the trade as the ‘Wire Lady’ for her use of wire, to create amazing structures and techniques. Thanks to her rich experience in creating special flower arrangements – be that for trade fairs, shows, schools, colleagues, or private customers – Hanneke can bring her own, very personal creations to life, characterized by her use of color, avant-garde techniques, and unfailing eye for detail.

About ‘DANZIGER LIVE’

‘Danziger Live’ is an interactive bi-monthly event where we investigate a series of topics that affect florists around the world. Our Floral Guru in residence is Alison Bradley, who will interview leading designers to discover why they have been so successful and exactly how they did it.

The Danziger Live Facebook page is a value-added platform where florists and event designers can share their technical and artistic know-how, exchange thoughts and ideas, get inspired and network. This is a great platform for the florists’ community to be exposed to professional content, and to broaden their knowledge and expertise about the flowers they are working with.

Alison Bradley

Listed as one of the top 50 most influential people in the flower industry, Alison Bradley is a legend! She is the founder and editor-in-chief of the multi award winning Fusion Flowers magazine and co-founder of the international platform, Floral Fundamentals. For many years she featured on the BBC as a floral design guru both on TV and radio and her work and garden led to a BBC Gardeners’ World documentary. She is not only an award-winning designer, teacher, lecturer, and judge in her own right, but is known for being able to spot design talent wherever she goes. She runs regular Facebook competitions where she discovers designers that she encourages and supports. Alison not only mentors’ designers around the world but has been the force behind many international events and exhibitions.

She lives in Scotland in a sleepy village in a house with a famous garden but much of her time is spent travelling the world and inspiring others to be who and what they can be. She is known as the Mama Bear partly because of her warmth but also because she continues to fight for the rights of others. Her sense of humour, warm hugs and down-to-earth approach are famous as is her quiet way of getting things done!

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

