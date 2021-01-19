Send Love from Near and Far with the Hickory Farms Valentine’s Day Collection

CHICAGO — As we approach another holiday made difficult by social distancing, America’s Favorite Food Gift Retailer, Hickory Farms , is unveiling dozens of festive and delicious options in its Valentine’s Day 2021 collection that will certainly help people feel the love.

The new collection, launching today on HickoryFarms.com , includes sweet and savory options in beautifully designed packaging, including their Hot Stuff Summer Sausage & Cheese Gift Box , Premium Charcuterie & Chocolate Gift Box with Wine , Itty Bitty Sweetheart Flight and much more.

“After seeing unprecedented demand throughout 2020, it’s clear that people are craving ways to feel connected to loved ones,” said Diane Pearse, CEO at Hickory Farms. “We’re delighted to unveil our Valentine’s Day collection to help people send love and feel a real connection at a time when it’s needed more than ever.”

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas from Hickory Farms

Hot Stuff Summer Sausage & Cheese Gift Box – Give a spicy twist on our best-selling, most loved gourmet gift! This meat and cheese gift box is perfect for your Valentine who loves snacks with a kick. They can combine our Signature Beef Summer Sausage and Spicy Beef Summer Sausage with a selection of Smoked Gouda Blend, Jalapeño Cheddar Blend, and Smoked Cheddar Blend cheeses. Along with Spicy Sriracha and Sweet Hot Mustards, these tasty bites are ready to dip and delight. The signature designed Valentine’s Day box adds a fun touch to this gift. ($49.99)

This month and next, Hickory Farms will be offering special promotions such as free shipping and more. Make sure to follow on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for the latest news.

*All alcohol gifts have shipping restrictions. Generosity Cellars, Aunar, and Contollo wines are shippable to all but the following states: AK, AL, AR, DE, HI, KY, MS, RI, SD, UT. Brand name wines and champagne are available to ship to CA, FL, MN, and DC. Find out more at www.hickoryfarms.com