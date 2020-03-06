Growers Hand Out Free Orchids as China Market Shrivels

Orchid growers in Nakhon Pathom gave out free bouquets after finding themselves overstocked as flower exports to China shrivel under the spread of the coronavirus.

The Thai Orchid Entrepreneurs Cooperative Co and Thai Orchids Garden Enterprises Association offered 1 million free bouquets of orchids. The freebie had to be ordered through the provincial commercial office in Nakhon Pathom, and the two agencies sent them out by mail.

The free offer started on Thursday and ended after the millionth free bouquet was ordered on Monday.

