Growing Pains: Jet Fresh Flower Growers Fights the Coronavirus Crisis

Flower farms around the world are taking a huge hit as flowers are going unused due the coronavirus. As a result, the industry is suffering greatly as events have been cancelled worldwide, and many businesses have seized production.

Our boutique rose farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers, S.A. in Cotopaxi, Ecuador is still maintaining itself with a reduced staff on-site that is still caring for our plants and cutting all unused production.

Our farm is operating with a team of 25 people; whereas we normally have up to 60 people working at a time. Although, the majority of our team is social-distancing safely at home, our members on the front-line are taking serious precautions to avoid catching and spreading the virus.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Jet Fresh Flower Distributors