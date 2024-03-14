Harvest Gold Organics’ Soil Conditioner Touts Hardy, Effortless Gardening from the Ground Up

New to the gardening market, Harvest Gold Organics is a premium soil conditioner that works with the foundation of soil and roots to enhance plant health within four-to-eight weeks. OMRI-certified for organic use, this effective amendment is recycled from a historic gold mine and naturally comprised of silica and plant essential minerals. It promotes plant resilience, reduces maintenance and inputs, and is approved for houseplants, flowers, lawns, gardens, trees, and edibles.

“As the awareness around soil health and environmental impact continues to rise, we are committed to supplying a natural, safe, and effective solution to make a big difference in how we garden,” said Harvest Gold Organics co-founder Misti Mathis. “With Harvest Gold Organics, you can reduce water use and stress less; it’s a win-win for you and the environment.”

Studies show that this product maintains soil moisture more effectively than other mineral-based soil conditioners. It naturally attracts water molecules, reducing the need for water and fertilizer by 30 percent on average. This is particularly valuable for gardeners who might not always be able to attend to their plants or during drought. Enhanced soil porosity also allows for better water absorption and minimizes run-off, safeguarding groundwater.

The product creates a healthy substrate, and plants grown in Harvest Gold Organics are also more resilient to extreme weather conditions, diseases, and pests, reducing the need for chemical interventions. With proper nutrient and water uptake, plants are in their absolute prime, with thick stems, able to defend against what comes their way.

“This product is for people who want a healthy and sustainable garden with minimal effort,” said Mathis. “Gardeners can contribute to a healthier ecosystem and worry less about the health of their plants.”

With just one application, it helps regulate soil and environmental health for up to four years, making it one of the market’s most cost-effective and sustainable amendments.

Harvest Gold Organics Premium Soil Conditioner is available nationwide. Learn more at Harvestgoldorganics.com.

Harvest Gold Organics is a leading organic gardening solution provider that promotes plant health and sustainability. Their mission is to make organic gardening accessible by offering innovative products promoting healthier plants and a sustainable environment.