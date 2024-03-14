Danziger Announces the Launch of its New State-of-the-Art Showroom and Greenhouse in Ecuador

Discover innovation, beauty, and inspiration as they come to life during the first open days’ event taking place in the new showroom.

Danziger, a global breeder of cut flowers and bedding plants, proudly unveils its new showroom in Ecuador, during its first Open Days event, between the 18th-20th of March. This groundbreaking facility, featuring a modern house, an extensive greenhouse, and specialized areas designed to showcase a diverse array of floral offerings, and particularly highlighting their Senti™ Roses assortment. This strategic addition was an integral part of the company’s development, emphasizing Danziger’s commitment to continuous innovation and growth in the industry. Recognizing the value it brings to its brand, the showroom becomes a key asset in their go-to-market strategy, showcasing premium products and consolidating their presence in the market.

The facility encompasses a main house with dedicated spaces including a vase life room, meeting room, cold room, and an inviting display area for flowers, along with a reception area for gatherings. The greenhouse hosts a Rose showroom, a Rose breeding area, a Rose genetic bank, and a hydroponic Rose breeding area. In addition to that, a diversification blooming, in which Danziger presents its unique and innovative assortment including Scoop® Scabiosa, Green Dragon®, Enchante™, Skyler™ Veronica, Paintball™ Craspedia and many other crops.

Leyla Pinzon, CEO of Danziger Ecuador, highlighted the purpose behind this state-of-the-art showroom, stating, “Our decision was born from the aspiration to provide an immersive, tangible, and personalized experience for our customers. This impeccably designed facility serves as a captivating space for showcasing Danziger’s new rose varieties and diversification products, with a direct interaction with our dedicated technical staff.”

She further emphasized, “By offering a physical space for customers to see, touch, and engage with our flowers, Danziger seeks to strengthen its connection with clients, spotlight key product features, and potentially increase sales. The showroom serves as a central hub for introducing new floral products and cultivating a richer understanding of the diverse offerings at hand.”

These are two of the roses highlights that are being presented in the new show room:

SENTI™ INTENSITY – A true testament to nature’s beauty and resilience. With its unique features, this rose stands out in every arrangement—no blackening, ensuring enduring elegance. The synchronized and symmetrical opening, paired with vigorous growth, creates a visual masterpiece. Revel in its enduring charm with an impressive vase life. The strong petals exude strength, complemented by glossy leaves that add a touch of brilliance.

ALQUIMIA™ – A true embodiment of beauty and functionality. With its long stems and high yield, this rose radiates grace and abundance. The thornless pedicel ensures easy handling during harvest and postharvest, while its commendable tolerance to Downy Mildew highlights its resilience. Adding to its allure is a beautiful vintage color, making each bloom a timeless masterpiece.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over sixty countries. Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.